Manuel Antonio: Mangroves, monkeys and jumping off waterfalls

Manuel Antonio and Quepos offer just about every type of adventure imaginable, from parasailing to sky-diving to whitewater rafting — and much more.

We couldn’t go on all of these adventures, but here are two we can vouch for: mangrove kayaking and a waterfall tour.

Want to get up close with capuchin monkeys, with nobody else around except the kayak guide behind you? Want to jump off a waterfall, or wade into raging surf in a tunnel through a cliff on a beach?

Read the full story, part of our series on “Costa Rica’s Greatest Places,” in Travel.