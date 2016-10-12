Got 10 minutes? Get inspired with one of our faves from the SHNIT Shortfilm Festival

The SHNIT Shortfilm Festival showcased screens cinematic gems from around the world in Costa Rica last weekend. The festival takes place simultaneously in the cities of Bangkok, Bern, Buenos Aires, Cairo, Cape Town, Hong Kong, Moscow, and San José. Internationally, the festival has had 14 editions; Costa Rica has participated in six of those, to what organizers say is increasing acclaim.

“The general interest for short films has grown,” Josué Fischel, general director of the SHNIT “playground” in San José, told The Tico Times. “People are noticing that short films are exciting. We’re trying that show that SHNIT is an experience that goes beyond watching short films; it’s about celebrating… originality, creativity and an integral cinematography.”

From Oct. 6-10, Cine Magaly in Barrio California was the place to be. The program included films from ten international competitions, three national competitions and an exclusive screening of the Peeping SHNIT, which dealt with an erotic theme. The two Costa Rican short films “Asunder” by Nathalie Álvarez and “Beauty, Courage, and Strength in the Occupied West Bank,” a documentary by Glorianna Ximendaz, were awarded best short film and an honorary mention, respectively. The national jury was made up of Karolina Hernández, Roberto Jaén and Ernesto Jara.

But check them out for yourself: here are four of our favorites of the films screened during the festival.

Very Lonely Cock – Leonid Shmelkov (Russian Federation)

This animated film portrays the life of a lonely rooster in a farm, searching for something to do.

Uncanny Valley – Federico Heller (Argentina)

This fictitious story combines digital animation with live action while exploring the theme of virtual reality and its effects on people with violent behaviors.

Manoman – Simon Cartwright (United Kingdom)

Cartwright’s fictitious story focuses on the psychological development of its main character, Glen, combining animation with marionettes.

Asunder – Nathalie Álvarez (Costa Rica)

Álvarez tells the story of a young woman named Linnea and her family and friends.