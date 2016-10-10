Marina Pez Vela sailed a rough sea to calmer waters

Today in the Travel section we take a look at the past, present and future prospects of the Marina Pez Vela in Quepos, a first-class facility unique in Costa Rica, but one that has weathered some high seas.

Shipwrecked by the 2008 global financial crisis, the marina rebuilt, but still it faced problems with the perceptions of the locals, who doubted that they and their families would be welcome there.

As far as we can tell, those days are long gone. Today this marina is full of tenants, it has a yacht yard unrivaled in Central America, it’s expanding from 103 slips to 194, it plans to build a deluxe hotel — and it’s packed with people from Quepos.

Read the full story, part of our series on “Costa Rica’s Greatest Places,” in Travel.