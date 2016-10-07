Arts and culture in brief: the week ahead in Costa Rica

A free festival at the National Cultural Center (CENAC) in downtown San José will feature Afro-Costa Rican, indigenous, Spanish, Italian, Jewish and Chinese cultural offerings and traditions, including music, dance, food and more, all in preparation for the upcoming Cultures Day. The packed agenda includes a workshop for kids on Saturday at 11:30 am (Friday, October 7 – Sunday, October 9).

The Shnit is back! The international short film festival, which initiated in Bern, Switzerland and is held simultaneously in cities around the word, returned to Costa Rica on Wednesday and continues through Sunday with some of the best short films from around the region and world. Celebrate tonight with a party at Hoxton in Barrio Dent; check out the festival website for listings; and keep an eye out for our look at some of the festival’s best (through Sunday, October 9).

Did you catch our recent interview with passionate singer Gustavo Salazar? Here’s your chance to check out his vocal stylings: he’ll play Pepper Disco Club in Zapote (Thursday, October 13).