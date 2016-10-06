San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
In search of new horizons and old turtle traps in Manuel Antonio

Wherefore are these rocks there for? Therein lies a tale.

Looking for centuries-old “turtle traps” on the beaches of Manuel Antonio, we found trees scratched by ocelots, saw two-headed butterflies and contemplated a premature demise while cliff-climbing.

We also got an in-depth lesson from two expert guides and dedicated environmentalists on the maritime zone, roughly defined as a law meant to protect the coastline that is flouted as often as it is followed.

And finally, we solved the mystery of how and why anyone would make a trap out of rocks.

Join the adventure in the second story of our package on Quepos/Manuel Antonio, part of the series “Costa Rica’s Greatest Places.” Read the full story in Travel.

