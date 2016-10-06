Hurricane Matthew: Airlines cancel flights between Costa Rica-Florida

Four airlines suspended flights between Costa Rica and Florida on Thursday due to the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in the U.S.

The closure of airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Orlando prompted airlines to cancel todays’ flights. Some of them are also extending the preventive measure to Friday.

The hurricane continued its track toward the U.S. coastline on Thursday and has strengthened to a category 4, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

American Airlines confirmed the cancellation of two flights from Juan Santamaría to Miami scheduled for 7:25 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. The airline also cancelled one flight to Miami out of Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste.

Avianca also canceled all flights Thursday from Costa Rica to Miami with layovers in San Salvador, Managua, San Pedro Sula and Guatemala. Flights to Miami from Peru are also suspended.

The airline’s spokeswoman Sofía Valverde said customers can change their tickets, at no charge, by calling the company’s local offices.

Spirit Airlines also cancelled its Thursday flights to Florida due to the closure of airports in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

Copa Airlines cancelled flights to Miami with layovers in Panama.

Aeris, the company that manages Juan Santamaría International Airport, recommended that travelers review the full list of canceled flights on its website.

On early Thursday afternoon, Matthew had sustained winds of 140 miles per hour and was moving northwest at a speed of 13 mph.