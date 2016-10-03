Why Manuel Antonio and Quepos are king of the hill in Costa Rican tourism

Have you heard of this place called Manuel Antonio? It’s got the most popular national park in Costa Rica, a gleaming new marina in nearby Quepos and a ridge between the two lined with world-class hotels, restaurants and shops.

It’s got monkeys, sloths, macaws, toucans, dolphins, whales — oh, and also: lots of tourists.

Some people avoid Manuel Antonio because it’s too “crowded,” too “touristy” — and they’re making a big mistake. Sure, a lot of people come here, but there are many good reasons for that.

In the second installment of our series on “Costa Rica’s Greatest Places,” today The Tico Times Travel section kicks off a multi-story package on the attractions, the adventures and the backstory that have made Manuel Antonio and Quepos the top destination in Costa Rica.

