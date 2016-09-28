US man shot, killed outside Jacó club

A 38-year-old U.S. man was killed in the Pacific beach town of Jacó outside of a club early Wednesday morning, according to the Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ). OIJ’s head of operations Michael Soto Rojas said the man left the club with a woman at around 4:20 in the morning.

They were hailing a taxi when a man approached them and offered them drugs, Soto said. The couple declined and got in the taxi.

The man who tried to sell them drugs, who has yet to be identified, opened the door and tried to drag the woman out of the car, according to OIJ.

A fight brewed and the unidentified man pulled a gun and shot the U.S. man twice. The U.S. man died in a local clinic, according to OIJ. The gunman ran away.

Police were still investigating the case Wednesday evening.

