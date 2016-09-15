PHOTOS: Independence Eve Lantern Parade

Happy Independence Day, Costa Rica!

As is tradition, last night children all over the country paraded through the streets with homemade lanterns, or faroles, and other lit-up creations. The lanterns are meant to symbolize the 19th-century journey that brought the message of Central American independence to Costa Rica.

Today, Heredia’s parade blends other traditions into a carnival-like atmosphere. Photographer Jennifer Murillo captured last night’s parade in Heredia.

