San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
independence day

PHOTOS: Independence Eve Lantern Parade

lantern

A homemade lantern at Heredia’s Lantern Parade on the eve of Independence Day.

Mother and son attending parade

Happy Independence Day, Costa Rica!

As is tradition, last night children all over the country paraded through the streets with homemade lanterns, or faroles, and other lit-up creations. The lanterns are meant to symbolize the 19th-century journey that brought the message of Central American independence to Costa Rica.

Today, Heredia’s parade blends other traditions into a carnival-like atmosphere. Photographer Jennifer Murillo captured last night’s parade in Heredia.

See also: Celebrating Independence Day: Why the Lantern Parade?

Boy and his homemade lantern.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Mother and son attending parade.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Parade attendees conversing.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Performer on stilts.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Oxen and their owner during the procession.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Friends attending the festivities.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Local marching band.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Fortín lantern entering the Universidad Nacional.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Traditional masks.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Parade performer.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Folkloric dance group.

Jennifer Murillo/The Tico Times

Log in to comment