Amazon Costa Rica to hire 1,500 employees

E-commerce giant Amazon announced Monday that it would be hiring for 1,500 new jobs in Costa Rica to support the expansion of its operations here.

Recruiters are seeking staff for the firm’s management, finance, business support, software development and customer services departments, among others.

Some of these posts require a medium command of the English language, the company reported.

Interested candidates can find out more about the available jobs on the company’s website, visit the Pioneer We CR – Amazon Facebook page or call 2562-9111.

Amazon launched operations here in 2008 and currently employs more than 4,000 people at its two locations in the capital San José and in Heredia province.

Jorge Sequeira, director general of the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency, said Amazon is one of the best examples of how companies in the country’s services sector evolve and grow by integrating new business units.

Equifax expands Costa Rica operations

Credit analytics firm Equifax inaugurated its second shared services center in Costa Rica last week. The new location, in Barreal, Heredia’s Metropolitan Free Zone (Zona Franca Metropolitana), was built with a $4.5 million investment.

The company currently employs 800 people in Costa Rica and hopes to expand to 1,000 employees during 2017.