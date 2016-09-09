Arts and culture in brief: the week ahead in Costa Rica

It’s Children’s Day today, and celebrations of los pequeñitos will dot the country throughout the weekend. One of the largest takes place at the National Museum on Sunday, with a daylong event featuring theater, musical performances, food and more (Sunday, September 11).

The U.S. isn’t the only country dreaming of a taco truck on every corner: La Sabana Park hosts a Food Truck Festival thise weekend. The Costa Rican Association of Food Trucks will line the north side of the park with 14 trucks offering everything from fish and chips to fancy popsicles. Go for the food, which will be on sale from 2-10 p.m., and stay for the free open-air concert by the Philharmonic at 7 p.m. (Saturday, September 10).

The Little Theatre Group, in partnership with the Costa Rican Humanitarian Foundation, will present “Las Abuelas Fuertes y Esforzadas” at the group’s Calle Rolex, San Rafael de Escazú location, detailed directions here (Saturday, September 10).

The new documentary “First Lady of the Revolution,” fresh off wins at Alabama’s Sidewalk Film Festival, premieres at the Cine Magaly. Stay tuned for our preview of the event on Monday, and read more about the Costa Rican First Lady, U.S. citizen Henrietta Boggs, here (Tuesday, September 13).

Two popular events featured last week wrap up this weekend: the Whale and Dolphin Festival in the Pacific coastal community of Bahía Ballena, and the can’t-miss International Book Fair at the Antigua Aduana in east-central San José. Check out our interview with one of the Book Fair’s renowned guest speakers here. (Both through Sunday, September 11).

And, Independence Day is almost here! Many families will head out of town, but if that’s not in the stars for you, check out the special poolside barbeque offered by Barceló San José Palacio. The $49 two-person package includes pool access, welcome cocktail and full grill menu at the poolside restaurant (Thursday, September 15 – Sunday, September 18).