San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
Sponsored Content

Caminos de Osa rural tourism project takes you to the doorsteps of Costa Rica's people

dog on steps of house

Eraida Muñoz and Servulo Sandoval offer lodging, home-cooked meals and the chance to milk a cow and eat fruit straight from the tree on their farm in Estero Guerra, Osa Peninsula.

Jill Replogle/The Tico Times

Milking a cow was not something I expected to do on my three-day tour of Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula with the organization Caminos de Osa. And yet, once I realized what the project was all about, it seemed so right.

Caminos de Osa is a rural tourism project designed to help small businesspeople in this remote part of Costa Rica’s southern Pacific get a piece of the lucrative tourism business around world-renowned Corcovado National Park. The 700-square-mile Osa Peninsula is said to house 2.5 percent of the world’s biodiversity.

A mangrove forest on the Sierpe River that borders Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula.

Jill Replogle/The Tico Times

But people live there, too. With 80 percent of the peninsula designated as protected land, it can be hard to make a living without compromising the area’s wildlife and their habitat.

That’s where Caminos de Osa comes in. Through the project, small, often family-run tourism entrepreneurs hone their businesses through training and consultations with outside experts.

Now, after two years of preparation, Caminos de Osa is ready for business. It offers three- to five-day tours — Camino de la Selva, Camino del Oro and Camino del Agua — that link together its network of entrepreneurs to give visitors a unique look at the area’s history, culture and natural beauty.

Read the full story in our Travel section.

Eraida Muñoz on her porch in Estero Guerra.

Jill Replogle/The Tico Times

 

A home-cooked meal served on a banana leaf in Estero Guerra, Osa Peninsula.

Jill Replogle/The Tico Times

Servulo Sandoval at the gate of his farm in Estero Guerra, Osa Peninsula.

Jill Replogle/The Tico Times

Eating breakfast at Eraida and Servulo’s house in Estero Guerra, Osa Peninsula.

Jill Replogle/The Tico Times

 

 

 

Contact Jill Replogle at jillrep@ticotimes.net

Log in to comment