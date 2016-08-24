PHOTOS: Celebrating Costa Rica's national parks

ational parks, one of the country’s most impressive legacies. More than one-quarter of this small country’s land is protected.

The national park system was created in 1984. The country’s national parks, wildlife refuges and other protected areas make up the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), a branch of the Environment Ministry.

The national parks — and their trees, flowers, vines and critters — are among the most iconic representations of Costa Rica. We put together a photo gallery of some of our favorite sights in Costa Rica’s protected areas.