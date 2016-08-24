San José, Costa Rica, since 1956
PHOTOS: Celebrating Costa Rica's national parks

Palo Verde

Palo Verde National Park, a vast wetlands area near where the Tempisque River empties into the Gulf of Nicoya. Nearly 280 species of birds have been observed here.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

Each year on August 24, Costa Rica celebrates its national parks, one of the country’s most impressive legacies. More than one-quarter of this small country’s land is protected.

The national park system was created in 1984. The country’s national parks, wildlife refuges and other protected areas make up the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), a branch of the Environment Ministry.

The national parks — and their trees, flowers, vines and critters — are among the most iconic representations of Costa Rica. We put together a photo gallery of some of our favorite sights in Costa Rica’s protected areas.

A green iguana near the Tempisque River in Guanacaste.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

A view of the Tempisque River valley from Barra Honda National Park on the Nicoya Peninsula.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

Pristine beaches, clear waters and lots of tourists characterize Manuel Antonio National Park on Costa Rica’s central Pacific coast.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

A caiman at Cahuita National Park on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

Río Celeste in Tenorio Volcano National Park. Minerals called aluminosilicates are responsible for the river’s striking blue tint.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

Arenal Volcano is one of Costa Rica’s most aesthetically attractive, with its perfectly conical shape rising above Lake Arenal. The trails and forest surrounding the volcano offer great hiking.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

Cahuita National Park in Limón Province is Costa Rica’s only park jointly managed by the government and the local community.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

Sunset at Manuel Antonio National Park on the Pacific coast.

Erin Skoczylas/The Tico Times

Thanks to Asociación Costa Rica por Siempre for giving us a tour of the Mata Redonda Wildlife Refuge, and Barra Honda, Palo Verde and Tenorio Volcano National Parks. 

